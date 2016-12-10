1007 Addison St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147 | TREND images via RE/MAX Affiliates N.E.
It's not that often that one runs into a trinity home where the living room is in the basement. But that's one of the distinctively quirky features that make this trinity on a secluded Washington Square West cul-de-sac stand out from the crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Barack Obama Help or Hurt You?
|4 hr
|January20
|1
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali...
|Thu
|Gigi
|1
|Rodian Gaitan, P.O. Box 45808 is a computer hac...
|Thu
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Robert Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a cree...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
|Act Up Philadelphia member arrested in D.C. pro...
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|4
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Dec 20
|Philadelphia is t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC