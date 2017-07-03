VA Palo Alto Health Care System gets a new director
Thomas "Tony" Fitzgerald III was selected as the new director of the Veteran Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, an appointment that went into effect June 25. He will be replacing Lisa Freeman in overseeing the delivery of health care to more than 93,000 veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs' Palo Alto facility. "We are excited to bring Mr. Fitzgerald on board as the new director of the VA Palo Alto Health Care System," said Sheila Cullen, the director of Veterans Integrated Service Network 21, in a press release.
