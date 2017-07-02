That giant sucking sound? $105 million courthouse debt

Five years after insisting that a new $225 million courthouse wouldn't break the bank, Santa Clara County court officials are slashing already depleted public services to help pay for the Family Justice Center with gleaming Grecian columns clad in ornamental stone imported from Italy. While residents will endure even longer waits at the counter to process legal paperwork and for judgments to be entered into the computer system - among other inconveniences - the court blames its financial plight on factors it could not have foreseen.

San Jose Mercury News.