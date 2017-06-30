Tesla's Model 3 car will go on sale Friday

Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:51PM CDT expiring July 4 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Chariton, Howard, Saline Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:41PM CDT expiring July 4 at 2:36PM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:41PM CDT expiring July 5 at 5:56PM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:41PM CDT expiring July 4 at 3:24PM CDT in effect for: Linn, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:41PM CDT expiring July 6 at 5:45AM CDT in effect for: Carroll, Chariton Flood Warning issued July 2 at 7:41PM CDT expiring July 4 at 8:21AM CDT in effect for: Platte Flood Warning issued July 2 at 9:39AM CDT expiring July 3 at 9:33PM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Livingston Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 at 7:10AM CDT in effect for: Daviess, Gentry Flood Warning issued July 1 at 9:47PM CDT expiring July 3 ... (more)

