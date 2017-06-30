Tesla Says its Model 3 Car will Go on Sale on Friday
Electric car maker Tesla says its much-ballyhooed Model 3 car for the masses will go on sale on Friday. CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Monday on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|12 hr
|ggg
|15
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Tue
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jul 2
|Kitty
|302
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC