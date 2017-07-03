Tesla CEO Musk Says Model 3 Passes All Regulatory Requirements
Tesla Inc. investors, customers and fanboys got some much-anticipated news on the Model 3 timeline when Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced that the the mission-critical model has passed all its regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. The company will hold a handover party for its first 30 customers of the Model 3 on July 28, Musk wrote in a Twitter The Model 3, the company's most affordable car yet, had been expected to begin production in July, but there had been little news on how the preparations at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, were progressing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Sun
|Kitty
|302
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 30
|F Off Infolinks
|13
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 23
|MsAngelo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC