Tesla CEO Musk Says Model 3 Passes All Regulatory Requirements

Tesla Inc. investors, customers and fanboys got some much-anticipated news on the Model 3 timeline when Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk announced that the the mission-critical model has passed all its regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule. The company will hold a handover party for its first 30 customers of the Model 3 on July 28, Musk wrote in a Twitter The Model 3, the company's most affordable car yet, had been expected to begin production in July, but there had been little news on how the preparations at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, were progressing.

