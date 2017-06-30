Rhode Island DMV on track to launch new computer system
The DMV plans to return to full operation in stages, with transaction service resuming at intervals for its offices, online and at AAA locations in Rhode Island. Department of Revenue Director Robert Hull says residents seeking to conduct transactions still need to secure a reservation through the DMV website's customer reservations portal from Wednesday through July 17. The state sued Palo Alto, California-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
