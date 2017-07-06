Restaurant review: British Bankers Club has visual appeal but food is astray
Dining at the new British Bankers Club in Menlo Park was like finally getting a date with the prom queen. You looked forward to it and when you drove up, she looked enchanting, but within a few minutes you realized she had nothing interesting to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Arlene
|304
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|ggg
|15
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC