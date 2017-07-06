Palo Alto launches 'Upgrade Downtown'...

Palo Alto launches 'Upgrade Downtown' project

New water and gas mains, fiber optics, sidewalk improvements, a parking garage and possibly bike lanes are slated for downtown Palo Alto as part of a multi-year improvement project through 2020. City work crews kicked off the Upgrade Downtown project in mid-June by starting to replace the older water and gas mains and pipelines on roads surrounding University Avenue, said Catherine Elvert, a spokeswoman for the city's Utilities Department.

