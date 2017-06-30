Palo Alto homelessness rises 26 percent

The number of homeless persons in Palo Alto has risen by 26 percent since 2015 -- the highest it's been in 10 years, according to the 2017 Santa Clara County Homeless Census & Survey, which was released on Friday, June 30. The biennial report found that most homeless persons in the county are unemployed and that nearly half are experiencing their first episode of homelessness. The census, which was conducted Jan. 24 and 25 from 5:30 a.m. to noon, included persons in shelters and those who slept in cars, parks, abandoned buildings, bus or train stations, airports or campgrounds.

