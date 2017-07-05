Palo Alto: Cameras to do suicide watch along train tracks
In a year, cameras likely will replace humans in the effort to prevent suicides on Caltrain tracks in Palo Alto. The City Council on June 19 approved a $1.4 million contract with G4S Secure Integration LLC to design and construct the video management surveillance system.
