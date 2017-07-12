'Music on the Plaza' moves to Lytton

Palo Alto's summer tradition of live music downtown, "Music on the Plaza," returns this year with a new location: Lytton Plaza, on the corner of Emerson Street and University Avenue. The series kicks off on Thursday, July 13, with the rock band Tinman and continues each Thursday, 6-8 p.m., through Aug. 17. "There's something for everyone's musical tastes, from the blues to rock to Latin/salsa to R&B.

