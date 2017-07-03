Meet Emily, the bot that helps you talk about your end-of-life wishes

LifeFolder excutives Haje Jan Kamps, left, and Colin Liotta, right, have launched a beta-test of a free messenger bot named Emily that helps 25-to-45 year-olds think about preparing important documents related to end of life. As product launches go, a technology meant to improve the way people think and talk about death may not be the most uplifting, especially when it's aimed at young and middle-aged adults.

