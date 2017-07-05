Matters Historical: The concrete ship...

Matters Historical: The concrete ships cracked like eggs

10 hrs ago

Pristine and new, the S.S. Palo Alto is photographed at an Oakland pier upon completion in 1929. Enormous waves that pummeled the Northern California coast during the storms of January 2017 brought a dramatic end to a noble experiment in maritime construction that began during World War I. At Seacliff State Beach at Aptos, what little remained of the concrete oil tanker S.S. Palo Alto broke into pieces.

