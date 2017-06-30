How does CPS decide when to sever kinship ties, adopt children out to strangers?
How does Child Protective Services balance a child's best interests with the perceived risk that the child may have contact with an alleged "offending parent?" Who makes and un-makes decisions that send children off to live with strangers, all too often in far-away communities and on an adoption fast track? Child welfare and modern adoption laws were developed in the mid-1800s based on the premise that certain people were unfit to raise children and that those children were better off with more affluent families. "Child-saving," they called it.
