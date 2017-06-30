Employers, commute managers, and nonp...

Employers, commute managers, and nonprofits urge Caltrain to expand GoPass

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Green Caltrain

As Caltrain considers major changes to its price structure, a diverse set organizations representing employers, transportation demand management service providers, and advocacy organizations supporting transit, the environment, and lower-income workers have sent a letter urging the Caltrain board to update the Go Pass to allow major employers and Transportation Management Associations to provide coverage to contract workers and employees of collections of small service businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 38 min Arlene 304
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Wed ggg 15
Salvador Reyes-Aguilar Jul 4 Unkown?ðŸ˜˜ 1
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jun 29 Billy Goat 119
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 29 Stiffed 7
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 282,286,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC