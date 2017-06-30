Employers, commute managers, and nonprofits urge Caltrain to expand GoPass
As Caltrain considers major changes to its price structure, a diverse set organizations representing employers, transportation demand management service providers, and advocacy organizations supporting transit, the environment, and lower-income workers have sent a letter urging the Caltrain board to update the Go Pass to allow major employers and Transportation Management Associations to provide coverage to contract workers and employees of collections of small service businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Caltrain.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|38 min
|Arlene
|304
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|ggg
|15
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC