Elon Musk's Tesla Wins Contract for South Australia Battery
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. has won a tender to supply what the billionaire says is the world's largest lithium-ion battery to back up the state of South Australia's blackout-plagued power grid, making good on a promise first made over Twitter four months ago to help solve the state's energy woes. Tesla will provide 100 megawatts of storage by Dec. 1, pairing it with a wind farm at Hornsdale north of Adelaide operated by France's Neoen, according to a statement on Friday from South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Arlene
|304
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Wed
|ggg
|15
|Salvador Reyes-Aguilar
|Jul 4
|Unkown?ðŸ˜˜
|1
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jun 29
|Billy Goat
|119
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|Jun 29
|Stiffed
|7
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|what silicon valley should do
|Jun 24
|ERA-17
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC