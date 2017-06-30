Elon Musk's Tesla Wins Contract for S...

Elon Musk's Tesla Wins Contract for South Australia Battery

Read more: The Washington Post

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. has won a tender to supply what the billionaire says is the world's largest lithium-ion battery to back up the state of South Australia's blackout-plagued power grid, making good on a promise first made over Twitter four months ago to help solve the state's energy woes. Tesla will provide 100 megawatts of storage by Dec. 1, pairing it with a wind farm at Hornsdale north of Adelaide operated by France's Neoen, according to a statement on Friday from South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill.

