Donate Books/Help Pa Library

At our monthly book sales , Friends of the Palo Alto Library finds new readers/users for your used items and contributes all proceeds to purchase new materials, technology, and furniture for the Palo Alto libraries. Materials We Accept: Fiction and nonfiction books ; Textbooks and computer books, Movies ; Audiobooks ; Magazines and newspapers of exceptional historic value; Music ; Games ; other .

