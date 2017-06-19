Women who focus negatively, magnify chronic pain, more likely to be taking prescribed opioids
Female chronic pain sufferers who catastrophize, a psychological condition in which pain is exaggerated or irrationally focused on, not only report greater pain intensity, but are more likely to be taking prescribed opioids than men with the same condition, according to a study published Online First in Anesthesiology , the peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|24 min
|Kelly
|288
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|1 hr
|Andora
|9
|Bing is a Terrible Search Engine
|1 hr
|Andora
|4
|From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal...
|Mon
|Cain
|1
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|Jun 17
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 16
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Jun 16
|BigT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC