Women who focus negatively, magnify chronic pain, more likely to be taking prescribed opioids

14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Female chronic pain sufferers who catastrophize, a psychological condition in which pain is exaggerated or irrationally focused on, not only report greater pain intensity, but are more likely to be taking prescribed opioids than men with the same condition, according to a study published Online First in Anesthesiology , the peer-reviewed medical journal of the American Society of Anesthesiologists .

