Who Killed Jane Stanford?
A wealthy woman cofounds a prestigious university as an homage to her son, but soon finds herself embroiled in a bitter fight with the university's president over the school's directionand then she ends up dead. But who did it? MIRACLES AND TRAGEDIES Located in Palo Alto, Stanford University is considered one of the country's top schools - in 2011, U.S. News and World Report ranked it fifth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|8 hr
|ed de bevick
|2
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC