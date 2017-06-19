Wasabi Networks Introduces New Portable Network Traffic Analysis Product

New Portable Network Traffic Analysis Solution for complete Packet Capture and Traffic Analysis in an easy to carry solution including wheeled carrying case PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wasabi Networks today announced that they are adding a Portable Product to their Network Traffic Analysis product range. The new Portable NTA4-P is capable of full packet capture on 4 x 1Gb ports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.