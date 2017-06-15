Verizon small-cell plan evokes cheers, jeers from Palo Alto residents
Residents can see an example of the proposed small-cell installations by viewing a mock, nonoperational set-up near the bus stop at 1313 Newell Road across from the Palo Alto Art Center. In each of three options being considered, the antenna would be on top of an established wooden utility pole, the radios could be arranged differently and the battery is either on the ground or mounted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|6 hr
|Banger
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|6 hr
|Banger
|5
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Banger
|282
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC