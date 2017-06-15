Verizon small-cell plan evokes cheers...

Verizon small-cell plan evokes cheers, jeers from Palo Alto residents

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SiliconValley.com

Residents can see an example of the proposed small-cell installations by viewing a mock, nonoperational set-up near the bus stop at 1313 Newell Road across from the Palo Alto Art Center. In each of three options being considered, the antenna would be on top of an established wooden utility pole, the radios could be arranged differently and the battery is either on the ground or mounted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SiliconValley.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... 6 hr Banger 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 6 hr Banger 5
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Banger 282
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC