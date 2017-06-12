Tumor PD-L2 expression may predict patient response to anti-PD-1 immunotherapy
Bottom Line : PD-L2 protein expression in human tumors was associated with clinical response to pembrolizumab , an anti-PD-1 immunotherapy, independent of PD-L1 expression, in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma . Author : Jennifer H. Yearley, DVM, PhD, senior principal scientist of Anatomic Pathology at Merck Research Laboratories in Palo Alto, California.
