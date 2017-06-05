Toyota dumps stake in Tesla as former...

Toyota dumps stake in Tesla as former partners become rivals

The Japanese auto giant quietly sold off its stake in the U.S. electric-car maker last year, ending a six-year partnership between the two companies, a Toyota spokeswoman said Monday. PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 05: A Tesla Model S car is displayed at a Tesla showroom on November 5, 2013 in Palo Alto, California.

