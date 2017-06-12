TMX looks to Israel for new listings ...

TMX looks to Israel for new listings amid international push

TMX Group Ltd. is expanding its equity listings business into Israel, as it tries to court new issuers from around the world onto its two exchanges and continue to grow beyond Canada's borders. The company has hired Yossi Boker to lead its business development efforts in Tel Aviv, adding to an international team that has a presence today in New York; Houston; Palo Alto, Calif.; London; and Beijing.

