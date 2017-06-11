This Week in California History (June 12-June 16): Alinsky,...
June 12, 1972 Remembering Saul Alinsky, founder of the Industrial Areas Foundation, called the father of community organizing, who died in Carmel at age 63. Johnny Cash's performance at Folsom Prison and the album, "At Folsom Prison" were so successful that they lead to "At San Quentin" . June 14, 1849 California Star, San Francisco's first newspaper closed because the staff ran off to the gold fields.
