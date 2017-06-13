This $1.3 Billion Deal Is Chump Change 2 hours ago

This $1.3 Billion Deal Is Chump Chang...

While most others who tried to pull off China-U.S. chip takeovers gave up at the first whiff of CFIUS trouble, Lattice-Canyon are pushing through. This month they filed to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. for a third time, allowing the parties to reset the timer on a review that may help bring Canyon Bridge's $1.3 billion purchase of Portland-based Lattice to a close.

