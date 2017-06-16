TheatreWorks Announces Come from Away Composers & More for 2017 New Works Festival
Continuing its commitment to developing new works, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will gather playwrights and composers from across the nation for its 2017 New Works Festival at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre, where the public can attend performances, participate in a panel discussion with the artists, and share in the journey of developing new works for the American theatre. TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli has announced a stellar line-up which includes staged readings of two musicals, three plays, and other special events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Instant Karma
|283
|Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees
|19 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Too Many Deletions
|Fri
|What The
|6
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|Fri
|BigT
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC