TheatreWorks Announces Come from Away...

TheatreWorks Announces Come from Away Composers & More for 2017 New Works Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Continuing its commitment to developing new works, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will gather playwrights and composers from across the nation for its 2017 New Works Festival at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre, where the public can attend performances, participate in a panel discussion with the artists, and share in the journey of developing new works for the American theatre. TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's Director of New Works Giovanna Sardelli has announced a stellar line-up which includes staged readings of two musicals, three plays, and other special events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Instant Karma 283
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 19 hr Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Fri What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Fri BigT 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Thu Banger 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,944 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC