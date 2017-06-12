The Radicati Group Releases "Email Ma...

The Radicati Group Releases "Email Market, 2017-2021"

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA - June 14, 2017 - The Radicati Group , Inc.'s latest study, "Email Market, 2017-2021," gives a complete analysis of the worldwide email market, including the following segments: Enterprise Messaging Platforms, Messaging Platforms for Service Providers, Cloud Business Email, Email Clients and Consumer Email. For each segment, the study provides market size, market share by vendor, and four-year forecasts.

