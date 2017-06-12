The Radicati Group Releases "Email Market, 2017-2021"
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, June 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palo Alto, CA - June 14, 2017 - The Radicati Group , Inc.'s latest study, "Email Market, 2017-2021," gives a complete analysis of the worldwide email market, including the following segments: Enterprise Messaging Platforms, Messaging Platforms for Service Providers, Cloud Business Email, Email Clients and Consumer Email. For each segment, the study provides market size, market share by vendor, and four-year forecasts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|Softy
|281
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Jun 12
|Vito
|4
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 7
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC