The Graduate' goes from page to screen to stage in Palo Alto

If you're skeptical that "The Graduate" could work on stage, it's worth remembering that the generation-defining Mike Nichols film, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, wasn't the original incarnation of the story; first came Charles Webb's cult novel. When Palo Alto Players Artistic Director Patrick Klein initially read Terry Johnson's stage adaptation of the story, he "was thrilled to see that, while the characters and plot are essentially the same , the play takes in aspects of the original novel and has a refreshing life of its own, independent of the film," he said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.