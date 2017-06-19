Tesla Close to Agreeing on Plan for C...

Tesla Close to Agreeing on Plan for China Production Plant

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. is close to an agreement to produce vehicles in China for the first time, giving the electric-car maker better access to the world's largest auto market, according to people familiar with the matter. The agreement with the city of Shanghai would allow Tesla to build facilities in its Lingang development zone and could come as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. Details are being finalized and the timing of the announcement could change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 36 min The Groping Trumper 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Ron 286
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 11 hr Beyond Rotten 8
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... 22 hr Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC