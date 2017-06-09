SummerWinds Nursery to close San Jose...

SummerWinds Nursery to close San Jose, Mountain View locations

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

SummerWinds Nursery, a business with deep roots in Silicon Valley, is closing up shop in San Jose and Mountain View, the Boise-based chain announced Friday. The retailer of high-end garden and nursery products said its San Jose location at 5606 Almaden Expressway will close in mid-September to make way for a new senior housing project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Ron 274
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Fri Suzy Q 3
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC