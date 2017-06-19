SpaceX makes major announcement
SpaceX has just made a major announcement that will result in a pretty spectacular event this weekend. Company representatives are calling it a "weekend doubleheader" as the delay of the next Falcon 9 rocket launch to at least Friday will result in two launches quite close together.
