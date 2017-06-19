SpaceX makes major announcement

SpaceX makes major announcement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

SpaceX has just made a major announcement that will result in a pretty spectacular event this weekend. Company representatives are calling it a "weekend doubleheader" as the delay of the next Falcon 9 rocket launch to at least Friday will result in two launches quite close together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 5 hr Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 7 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 7 hr Andora 4
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Mon Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 20 at 7:34PM PDT

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,906,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC