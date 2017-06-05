Sex Education Curriculum Triggers Sti...

Sex Education Curriculum Triggers Stir in Palo Alto

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Contraception, sexually transmitted diseases and abstinence are some of the topics that could be discussed with middle school students in Palo Alto, but some parents are concerned. Kris Sanchez reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 13 hr Frank 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 13 hr Frank 268
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... 19 hr un agenda 21 11
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,557,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC