School board to review law firm contracts

The group of law firms the Palo Alto school district relies on to provide advice on everything from personnel issues to civil-rights complaints has started to shift and could continue to do so in the 2017-18 school year, with two new firms hired just this year and a proposal to seek new services in some areas next year. The board will discuss the district's legal services contracts at its Tuesday meeting as part of an annual evaluation process that involves both the board and superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.