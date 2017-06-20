School board to review law firm contr...

School board to review law firm contracts

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The group of law firms the Palo Alto school district relies on to provide advice on everything from personnel issues to civil-rights complaints has started to shift and could continue to do so in the 2017-18 school year, with two new firms hired just this year and a proposal to seek new services in some areas next year. The board will discuss the district's legal services contracts at its Tuesday meeting as part of an annual evaluation process that involves both the board and superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 10 hr Cause and Effect 289
Comcast is Worse Than You Think 12 hr Andora 9
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine 12 hr Andora 4
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Mon Cain 1
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 17 Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions Jun 16 What The 6
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Jun 16 BigT 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at June 20 at 7:34PM PDT

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,489 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC