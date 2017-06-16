Santa Cruz neurosurgeon accused of raping children requests bail setting
Dr. James Kohut appears in court with his lawyer Nick Cvietkovich accused of having sex with children. Flanked by their attorneys, former Dominican Hospital nurse Rashel Brandon and Santa Cruz neurosurgeon James Kohut apprear in court Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|6 hr
|What The
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|What The
|283
|Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem...
|20 hr
|BigT
|1
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|Thu
|Banger
|5
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|Jun 12
|Vito
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC