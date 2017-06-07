San Mateo Bike Share Update: City Readies to Double Fleet to 100 Bikes
San Mateo's Bay Bikes bike share system will expand to 100 bikes this October. Photo: City of San Mateo The City of San Mateo will double its Bay Bikes bike share fleet to 100 bikes by October.
