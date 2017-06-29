San Josea s minimum wage will reach $12 on Saturday, but still behind other cities
San Jose's lowest paid workers will see their hourly pay jump from $10.50 to $12 starting Saturday, but the Bay Area's largest city has fallen behind several of its neighbors in the rush to raise minimum wages in one of the nation's most expensive places to live. San Jose was at the forefront of the move to raise minimum wages five years ago with the approval of a ballot measure that raised the pay floor from what was then the statewide minimum of $8 to $10.
