Roommate wanted for apt in Palo

I'm a working professional in her late 20's, and I'm looking for a roommate to share this absolutely gorgeous apartment. My current roommate is moving to the city, and I am looking for someone to take his spot! - This beautiful two-storey apartment is located on California Ave, in Palo Alto; walking distance to a host of restaurants and bars such as Terun, Antonios Nut House, Italico and a lot more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.