Redding baby gets a lifesaving heart transplant
Brayden McQuillan, who is five months old, was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome meaning his left side of his heart was not working. However, after being taken to U.C. Davis doctors learned his right-side was not working either and was taken to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto.
