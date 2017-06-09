Rajiv Joseph's Tense, Timely Drama th...

Rajiv Joseph's Tense, Timely Drama the North Pool Comes to Redwood City

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

When Khadim, a Syrian-born student in a large U.S. high school is called into the vice principal's office to discuss recent absences, he soon becomes caught in a web of lies about crimes he may have committed. This psychological thriller is a timely look at racial, cultural, and gender profiling in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 1 hr Fly Girl 276
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 9 Suzy Q 3
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Jun 7 Crooks 4
Too Many Deletions Jun 6 Mike K 5
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Jun 5 un agenda 21 11
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,764 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC