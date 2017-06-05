Plume Design attracts $37.5mln

Palo Alto, California-based Plume Design Inc , a provider of WiFi solutions, has raised $37.5 million in funding. The investors were Comcast Cable, Samsung Venture Investment Corporation, Presidio Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Shaw Ventures and Jackson Square Ventures.

