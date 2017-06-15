Planning commissioners slam City Council for 'artificial' deadline

Tensions between the Palo Alto City Council and the influential Planning and Transportation Commission flared up again this week after council members rejected the commission's request for more time in reviewing the city's land-use constitution, the Comprehensive Plan. The council voted 6-3 on Monday night to deny a request from planning commissioners for a 120-day review period of the document, which the city has been updating for nearly a decade.

