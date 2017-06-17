Plan for 'car-light' development on E...

Plan for 'car-light' development on El Camino draws mixed reviews

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Windy Hill Property Ventures has proposed constructing a 60-unit housing development at the intersection of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real. Rendering by BDE Architecture Inc. Few projects epitomize the hopes of Palo Alto's housing advocates and the anxieties of the city's land-use watchdogs as clearly as 2755 El Camino Real , a four-story housing project proposed for the busy intersection of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees 1 hr Solarman 1
Too Many Deletions 15 hr What The 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 15 hr What The 282
News Sunnyvale Residents Up in Arms Over Plan to Rem... Fri BigT 1
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Thu Banger 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Thu Banger 5
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 Jun 12 Vito 5
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC