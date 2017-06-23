Peninsula Happenings, June 23: Music ...

Peninsula Happenings, June 23: Music festivals, tips for summer travel and a science award

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

If you have a passion for amateur radio and emergency communications, the American Radio Relay League's Field Day event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Organizers say the annual emergency communications preparedness exercise is the largest amateur radio event in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what silicon valley should do Jun 24 ERA-17 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jun 23 Opinion 298
News Tesla's real capacity problem? Too many employees Jun 23 MsAngelo 2
Bing is a Terrible Search Engine Jun 23 MsAngelo 5
Comcast is Worse Than You Think Jun 23 MsAngelo 10
Cupertino - Police Helicopter Fly Over Announce... (Dec '12) Jun 23 Suus 12
News From Daylight Savings Time to single-payer heal... Jun 19 Cain 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 282,059,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC