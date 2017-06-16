Peninsula Happenings, June 16

The Palo Alto/Peninsula branch of Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, "in solidarity with the Women's March to Ban the Bomb" organized by the league in New York City for Saturday, plans events in Palo Alto and in Los Altos. According to a statement by the local group, "The events are in support of the resumption of the U.N. negotiations on a treaty to ban nuclear weapons."

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.