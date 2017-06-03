Patients with memory loss find a connection
Premed student Wendy Qiu plays a game of Monopoly with Marianne Nesvig, right, and fellow residents at the Webster House Health Center, where she volunteers regularly at the center's Memory Care unit, on May 25, 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|12 hr
|Melissa
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|12 hr
|Melissa
|264
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|May 30
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC