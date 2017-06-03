Patients with memory loss find a conn...

Patients with memory loss find a connection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Premed student Wendy Qiu plays a game of Monopoly with Marianne Nesvig, right, and fellow residents at the Webster House Health Center, where she volunteers regularly at the center's Memory Care unit, on May 25, 2017. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Too Many Deletions 12 hr Melissa 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 12 hr Melissa 264
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... May 30 LeMar 3
News City's crime rate dips down in 2016 May 30 Capone 4
Sunnyvale park on December 4th May 27 Mark Suckhard 6
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC