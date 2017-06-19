Pantsless Driver Exposes Himself to T...

Pantsless Driver Exposes Himself to Two Girls in Palo Alto

Palo Alto police were searching for a man who exposed himself to two girls Wednesday afternoon while driving without pants through the city's neighborhoods. Police received a report about 8 p.m. that the suspect exposed himself about 4:40 p.m. to a 12-year-old girl who was walking her dog southbound on Newell Road approaching North California Avenue, police said.

