Palo Alto to host its annual regional wildfire drill

The community can expect to see plenty of fire trucks and crews in Foothills Park as the Palo Alto Fire Department hosts the Annual Wildland Training drill this year from June 12 to 14. Dozens of fire teams from around the Bay will carry out simulated emergency operations, structure protection tactics, area familiarization and other risk reduction activities in the Palo Alto Foothills. "We do as an opportunity to train our personnel on an annual basis in preparation for the wildfire season," Deputy Chief of the PAFD Catherine Carpiles said.

