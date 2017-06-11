Palo Alto to host its annual regional wildfire drill
The community can expect to see plenty of fire trucks and crews in Foothills Park as the Palo Alto Fire Department hosts the Annual Wildland Training drill this year from June 12 to 14. Dozens of fire teams from around the Bay will carry out simulated emergency operations, structure protection tactics, area familiarization and other risk reduction activities in the Palo Alto Foothills. "We do as an opportunity to train our personnel on an annual basis in preparation for the wildfire season," Deputy Chief of the PAFD Catherine Carpiles said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|47 min
|Jessie
|280
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|2 hr
|Vito
|5
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|2 hr
|Vito
|4
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Jun 7
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC