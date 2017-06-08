Palo Alto school district says sex-ed curriculum won't be changed any time soon
Palo Alto parents protesting a new sex-education curriculum spoke out at a Palo Alto Unified School District school board meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and submitted a petition signed by more than 1,600 parents and community members concerned that the sex-ed program is age inappropriate, insensitive to the family values of certain cultures and promoting risky behaviors to vulnerable youths. Parents who want the Palo Alto school district to choose a different sex-education program will not get what they want by the new school year, if at all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|11 hr
|Dino
|272
|Comcast is Worse Than You Think
|12 hr
|Suzy Q
|3
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Wed
|Crooks
|4
|Too Many Deletions
|Jun 6
|Mike K
|5
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Jun 5
|un agenda 21
|11
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC