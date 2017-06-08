Palo Alto school district says sex-ed...

Palo Alto school district says sex-ed curriculum won't be changed any time soon

Palo Alto parents protesting a new sex-education curriculum spoke out at a Palo Alto Unified School District school board meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, and submitted a petition signed by more than 1,600 parents and community members concerned that the sex-ed program is age inappropriate, insensitive to the family values of certain cultures and promoting risky behaviors to vulnerable youths. Parents who want the Palo Alto school district to choose a different sex-education program will not get what they want by the new school year, if at all.

